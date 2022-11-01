Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after purchasing an additional 930,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after purchasing an additional 324,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

