Dalton Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.21. 48,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,548,919. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

