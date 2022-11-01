Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

