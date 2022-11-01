Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $33.62 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.