Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Cap of $52.97 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003480 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $52.97 million and $2.41 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

