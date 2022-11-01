DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $38.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.60. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

