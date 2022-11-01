Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 1,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

