Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,560,039 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.70% of Deere & Company worth $639,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $398.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day moving average of $353.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

