Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCTH opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
