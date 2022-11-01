DeltaFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,942.00 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $8,942.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

