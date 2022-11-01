Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Deluxe by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.9 %

Deluxe stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 213,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,622. The stock has a market cap of $799.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also

