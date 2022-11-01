Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 3,838 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 281,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

