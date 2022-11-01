Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.1% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.7% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.0% in the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,498.66.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $24.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,893.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,813.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,950.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.