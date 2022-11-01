Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Target were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC increased its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.28.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

