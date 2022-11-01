Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 2.3 %

Sysco stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. 171,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.