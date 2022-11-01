Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Target Price to €90.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($94.90) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($101.02) to €94.00 ($95.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Prosus has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

