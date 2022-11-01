DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $119.04. 2,944,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

