DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in DHT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 413,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

