DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DRH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after buying an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 853,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

