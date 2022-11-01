Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 966,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 1.4 %

DSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 759,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,049. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 54.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 137,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 629,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

