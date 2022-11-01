Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 966,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Diana Shipping Trading Up 1.4 %
DSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 759,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,049. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
