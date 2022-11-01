Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Update

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Digital Ally Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DGLY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.71. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

