Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

DLR stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

