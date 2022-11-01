Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Tops $2.36 on Exchanges

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00011533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $66.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.07 or 0.31499803 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.35675172 USD and is down -41.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $107.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

