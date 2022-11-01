Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 189.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,179 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 601,325 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 584,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 529,724 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 1,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,622. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.