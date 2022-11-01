Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.81. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 634 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $565,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 1,709,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $4,354,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

