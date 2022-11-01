Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
In related news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DRCT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
