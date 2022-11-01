Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Direct Digital

In related news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

Direct Digital Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRCT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

