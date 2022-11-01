Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,999 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares comprises about 2.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned about 1.02% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ERX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 332,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

