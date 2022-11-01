Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 690 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,231 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.