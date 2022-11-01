Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Invests $309,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.07. 43,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

