Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 373,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,186,920. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.