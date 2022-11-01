Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFS opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

