Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 311,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.76. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 39.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

