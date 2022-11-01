Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 265,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $10,845,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,419 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 384,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,139. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.34% and a net margin of 77.26%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 156.01%.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.