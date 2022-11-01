Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head-To-Head Review

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorman Products and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 1 2 0 2.67 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dorman Products presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.19%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 8.45% 16.43% 9.22% Innoviz Technologies -1,625.51% -41.48% -36.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorman Products and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dorman Products and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.35 billion 1.91 $131.53 million $4.35 18.76 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 124.39 -$153.56 million ($0.83) -6.04

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts, including door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles, such as lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. It offers powertrain products comprising cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products, such as control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, other suspension, steering, and brake components. The company also provides automotive body products, including window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; automotive and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. It offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, OE FIX, Conduct-Tite, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, such as on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

