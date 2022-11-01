DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.44. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.