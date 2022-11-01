Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $55,827.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.70 or 0.31430458 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012275 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.