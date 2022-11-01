Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 820 Price Target at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,170 ($14.14) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 777.67 ($9.40).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 531.50 ($6.42) on Monday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 618.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.31.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

