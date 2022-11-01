Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Sells $169,666.35 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $169,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DRQ traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,533. The stock has a market cap of $826.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.18. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

