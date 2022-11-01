DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

DTM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 558,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,235. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

