Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DIG stock opened at GBX 273.46 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £405.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,122.92. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 250.75 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.67 ($4.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

