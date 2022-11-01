Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance
DIG stock opened at GBX 273.46 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £405.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,122.92. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 250.75 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.67 ($4.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
