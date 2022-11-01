dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $89.69 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $89.69 million and approximately $55.78 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00007881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.60 or 0.31488591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012298 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.