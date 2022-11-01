DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 827,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of DZS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 34.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in DZS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in DZS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

DZS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 2,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,562. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

