Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 700,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 164,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

