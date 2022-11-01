EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.91-$6.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.89.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $155.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.17. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $324,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 28.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

