Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.61 EPS.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.