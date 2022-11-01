Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ebang International by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 383,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ebang International by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ebang International by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Ebang International Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 540,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,900. Ebang International has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.