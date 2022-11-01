eCash Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $730.11 million and $8.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,418.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00562176 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00232437 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00049986 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,213,817,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
