Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares Gap Down to $157.07

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.07, but opened at $150.00. Ecolab shares last traded at $147.02, with a volume of 4,409 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

