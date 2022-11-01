EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.68

Nov 1st, 2022

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

LON EJFI opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.96. EJF Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 114 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.63).

About EJF Investments

(Get Rating)

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Dividend History for EJF Investments (LON:EJFI)

