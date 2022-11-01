EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

LON EJFI opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.96. EJF Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 114 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.63).

Get EJF Investments alerts:

About EJF Investments

(Get Rating)

See Also

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.