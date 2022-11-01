Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,897. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

